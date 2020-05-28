e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Congress leaders protest: ‘Withdraw false cases, release UPCC chief’

Congress leaders protest: ‘Withdraw false cases, release UPCC chief’

Congress leaders sported black arm bands and observed fast on Wednesday to protest the arrest of UP Congress Committee president, Ajay Kumar Lallu.

lucknow Updated: May 28, 2020 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and others outside the court in Agra.
Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and others outside the court in Agra.(ANI Photo)
         

Congress leaders sported black arm bands and observed fast on Wednesday to protest the arrest of UP Congress Committee (UPCC) president, Ajay Kumar Lallu.

“The Congress offered 1,000 buses to the state government to bring back migrant labourers, instead of using the buses, the UPCC president was arrested on ‘false charges,” said Brajesh Kumar Singh, spokesman, UPCC, in a press statement.

Congress leaders also demanded that ‘fake’ cases registered against the UPCC chief and other partymen be withdrawn immediately, he said.

Through social media, Congress leaders of the state raised their voice against the arrests of UPCC president and other partymen, said Singh.

The UPCC spokesman said a memorandum addressed to governor Anandiben Patel sought immediate release of Lallu and other party leaders.

Singh said party leaders pointed out that Covid-19 had an adverse impact on people and farmers/migrant labourers and workers of small industrial units were the worst hit.

top news
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Daati Maharaj arrested for flouting Covid-19 lockdown norms
Daati Maharaj arrested for flouting Covid-19 lockdown norms
Covid update: Himachal ‘scam’ charge; EU’s €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing
Covid update: Himachal ‘scam’ charge; EU’s €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In