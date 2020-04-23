e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Cop assaulted in Kasaibada containment area in Lucknow

Cop assaulted in Kasaibada containment area in Lucknow

A constable of the Cantt police station was injured on Wednesday in a scuffle between a patrol party and residents of Kasaibada locality which is the COVID19 containment area.

lucknow Updated: Apr 23, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Kasaibada was sealed after 12 people from the locality tested positive for the coronavirus on April 3.
A constable of the Cantt police station was injured on Wednesday in a scuffle between a patrol party and residents of Kasaibada locality which is the COVID19 containment area. The police have booked three identified people and six others and were planning to impose National Security Act on them, said a police spokesperson.

Reports said a police party patrolling along a railway track in Kasaibada locality asked a group of youths sitting near railway track to go home.

They argued with the cops and later heckled a constable. “During the scuffle, the constable received injury on his nose,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) east Somen Barma. He, however, rubbished the reports of stone-pelting on cops. Later the injured cop was taken to hospital for first aid.

Barma said, “There were nine people who entered in a scuffle. We have registered a case against them for attacking a cop on duty. We are in the process of identifying them.”

They had been booked for rioting, assaulting a government official, disobeying the government orders, indulging in a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, said Barma

Kasaibada was sealed after 12 people from the locality tested positive for the coronavirus on April 3.

RESIDENTS DENY VIOLENCE, ALLEGE ESSENTIALS SHORTAGE

However, residents of Kasaibada locality alleged shortage of essentials. Some videos also went viral on social media showing locals talking about their issues. They also alleged misbehavior by police.

A person was heard saying that he had booked the LPG cylinder on April 3 and had not received it so far. Women were also complaining about medicine shortage.

A local resident Md. Imran said, “The issue is not with the supplies only. Many people are daily wagers who do not have money to buy essentials. But this does not justify the violence.”

Meanwhile, additional district magistrate (ADM) supplies, RD Pandey also flayed the allegation, saying good quality ration was being provided. “We are provided good quality ration to the people at their doorstep. There is no shortage. People have our numbers and had there been an issue, we would have been informed.”

