Cops make elderly couple’s golden jubilee special in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:42 IST

Dr BML Varmani and his wife Geeta Varman, residents of Gomtinagar, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, albeit with a difference. Men in khaki were the only ones on the guest list, who arrived in a patrol jeep blowing siren and carrying a vanilla cake to celebrate the occasion.

Almost over a month ago, Dr Varmani and his wife Geeta had planned to throw a lavish party on their 50th wedding anniversary but the plan was foiled as their son and daughter, who live in the United States, could not come to Lucknow due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Relatives and friends also could not come. So the cops decided to step in.

The couple was sitting alone when a team led by additional deputy commissioner of police (additional DCP) crime, Dinesh Puri along with inspector of Gomti Nagar police station Dheeraj Kumar surprised them. The police officials brought a cake to convey good wishes on their wedding anniversary.

“We came to know about the elderly couple from one of his neighbours, who informed us about their wedding anniversary and their loneliness in the absence of their children. We decided to gift them a cake so that they could celebrate the anniversary together but things unfolded differently when we reached their doorstep,” said the additional DCP.

He said the couple was so happy and emotional that they invited the team inside their house and cut the cake. “On their request, the siren of the police patrol jeep was also played for a few minutes to make neighbours realise that they were celebrating their anniversary,” he said.

Puri said the couple’s celebration for 10 minutes also made the police personnel emotional when they shared the 50-year–old moments of their marriage with them.

S-I AWARDED

A sub-inspector of Gomti Nagar police station Amar Nath Yadav was awarded cash prize of ₹10,000 by Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) Sujeet Pandey for his humanitarian act when he jumped into a 10-feet drain to pull out the body of an unidentified youth floating in it.

The body was found inside the drain near Ram Bhawan intersection in Viram Khand-2 of Gomti Nagar on Thursday. The S-I single handedly pulled out the body in the absence of sanitary workers as some passers-by kept watching instead of helping him. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to ascertain its identity.

MEDICINES SENT FROM VARANASI TO KUSHINAGAR

On a single tweet of a Kushinagar resident Prince Gupta, UP 112 personnel arranged the medicines of his mother suffering from severe arthritis and delivered them at his door step after travel of 250 kilometres. The woman’s treatment was going on from a medical college of Banaras Hindu University for past many years and medicines were not available in her home town in Kushinagar.

Her son tweeted for help when he failed to get the medicines in Kushinagar after searching at several medical stores. The UP 112 personnel in Varanasi send the medicines to Deoria railway station which is closest railway station to the patient’s place in Kushinagar through goods train. From the Deoria railway station, the medicines were delivered to the patient through three different PRVs.