Court complaint against Priyanka Gandhi for entering Kashi Vishwanath temple

A complaint case has been filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Varanasi, against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly entering the sanctum sanctorum of Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple here and offering prayers there during her visit to the city on March 20.

Varanasi-based advocate Kamlesh Tripathi filed the complaint on March 27 alleging that Priyanka is a Christian and her entry to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has hurt religious sentiments of millions of Hindus. Tripathi said the court heard the matter on Monday and fixed April 12 as the next date of hearing.

The complainant also named a priest, pandit Rajan Tiwari, in his complaint for performing puja for Priyanka.

“I requested the court that a case be registered against Priyanka Gandhi and a priest (pandit Rajan Tiwari) under section 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 171 (H), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief) of IPC for hurting sentiments of millions of Hindus,” Tripathi said.

He has requested the court that a case under similar sections of the IPC be registered against Tiwari because he chanted mantras and helped her in performing puja at the temple.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 08:47 IST