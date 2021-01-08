e-paper
Home / Lucknow / 'Covid vaccine dry run exposed UP govt's lack of preparedness,' alleges SP chief Akhilesh

‘Covid vaccine dry run exposed UP govt’s lack of preparedness,’ alleges SP chief Akhilesh

The former chief minister referred to the Varanasi incident wherein vaccine was reportedly transported on a bicycle and said such lapses put a question mark on the preparedness

lucknow Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:45 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.(File photo)
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government yet again over its alleged lack of preparedness for Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“The government’s dry run for the vaccination has exposed its preparedness,” he said in a statement, while referring to the incident in Varanasi where vaccine boxes were reportedly transported on a bicycle.

“Cold chain maintenance is an important element of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. There must be arrangements for rapid transportation of vaccine boxes. Such a potentially fatal kind of lapse puts a question mark on the preparedness,” he added.

Also read | Akhilesh tweaks vaccine remark, says never raised questions on scientists

The former chief minister said the government had made many dry run centres and deployed staff as well but had not mentioned any budgetary provisions for it.

“Training has been given to staff, but no one knows who trained them. What’s the point in half-hearted preparations without any specialised training? Till now, the government has not given any clarification over the doubts raised by some experts over clinical trials and side-effects of the vaccines. The BJP is trying to duck these issues,” he said.

