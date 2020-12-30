CRPF points out security violations during Priyanka’s two-wheeler ride

lucknow

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 19:36 IST

Although Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said “my security is not a big issue,” the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protecting her has pointed out three security violations that occurred in Lucknow on December 28.

These violations are ‘unscheduled movement, moving without PSO (personal security officer) and taking lift on scooty as a pillion rider’, according to a statement issued by inspector general (intelligence and VS) PK Singh.

Singh gave the sequence of events on December 28, while pointing out the three security violations.

Singh said ASL (advance security liaison) could not be conducted due to “Unscheduled movement of the protectee without intimation.”

He said, “During travelling, the protectee used non-BR (non-bullet resistant) civil vehicle without PSO” and “the protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider.”

The IG, however, maintained that appropriate security cover was provided to Priyanka despite these security constraints.

“Despite the security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit. Such security violations are communicated to the protectee and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements,” the IG’s statement said.

Referring to Hazratganj circle officer Abhay Mishra’s visit to Priyanka’s place of stay at 8am on December 28 to enquire about her detailed programme, the IG said Priyanka’s personal staff did not communicate her detailed programme of the day and there was no breach of protocol by the official.

In a letter to the IG, Priyanka’s close aide Sandeep Singh had alleged breach of protocol by the official.