Cyber fraudsters con Lucknow man

lucknow

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:50 IST

Cyber fraudsters conned a resident of Aliganj, Lucknow, by messaging him from his friend’s Facebook ID and asking for Rs 25000. The victim, Vinay Mohan on Monday informed the police about the fraud.

He said that he received a message on his Facebook messenger from his friend Chandra Shah, asking for Rs 15000 in the name of a medical emergency. A Google pay number was given and the victim transferred Rs 15, 000 and then Rs 10,000.

Later, when he received a message for more money, he called Shah, asking for more details. Then he came to know about the fraud.

DCP North Shalini Yadav said, “Such cases have surfaced in recent times. This is a modus operandi of the cybercriminals. They make an identical profile and start messaging to the friends asking for money.”

“In some cases, they succeed to con people,” she said.

She added that in this case, the mobile number used for the fraud was registered with Google pay on the name of a reputed private hospital so that people do not doubt their plan.

“We have registered a case and investigating the matter,” she added.