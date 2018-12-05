Dalit group in Muzaffarnagar tries to take possession of Hanuman temple

Days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath triggered a row by calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit, a group of youths from Dalit Balmiki Samaj offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Muzaffarnagar’s Hamuman Chowk here on Tuesday.

The group, under the aegis of Balmiki Kranti Dal, shouted slogans and announced to take possession of the temple and put up a banner — Dalit Hamuman Temple — on top of the temple.

One of the youths even occupied the seat of the main priest in the temple.

Citing chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent claim that ‘Hanuman was a Dalit’, the youths said they were also Dalits and so it was their duty to worship Lord Hanuman.

The drama continued for about one hour till the cops arrived.

Inspector Anil Kapparwan said the police persuaded the youths to leave after explaining to them that the temple was open for every person and that nobody can claim possession of a temple.

The youths were led by one Deepak Gambhir.

Deepak said, “Yogi Ji is a learned person and he said that Lord Hamuman was from Dalit community. We are also Dalits and it is our duty to take the support of Hanuman ji by worshiping him.”

He claimed that now in every Hanuman temple situated in Uttar Pradesh, Dalit Balmiki Samaj would take the responsibility of worshiping Hanuman.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar had recently urged the members of Dalit community to take over all Hanuman temples in the country and appoint Dalits as priests there.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 14:27 IST