Days after governor extends PGI director’s tenure, UP government accepts his voluntary retirement application

lucknow Updated: Nov 25, 2019 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The administration of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI), Lucknow, is in a fix after the voluntary retirement application of director Professor Rakesh Kapoor was accepted by the state government. This is because UP governor Anandiben Patel, who is the visitor of the premier medical institute, had given Prof Kapoor an extension of three months just a few days ago.

Sources in PGI said that the state government’s acceptance of Prof Kapoor’s voluntary retirement application was surprising as it came after the governor’s decision in this matter. The governor has the right to take the final call, they said.

Insiders also said that Kapoor had written to the governor, requesting her to relieve him on December 2 -- the day when his term comes to an end. Now, he may not be relieved on that day.

Meanwhile, the governor has the option to appoint an interim director who could be the senior most faculty member of the institute. In this case it is Professor Rajan Saxena who could be asked to take charge as the interim director.

When contacted, Prof Kapoor refused to comment on the issue.

Sources said that Prof Kapoor is tipped to join a big private hospital once relived from his post of director PGI. Besides him, five more doctors of the institute have reportedly either applied for voluntary retirement or resigned from their jobs because of better opportunities in the private sector.

