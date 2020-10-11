Still for 20-yrs, Allahabad varsity wants 108 yr-old clock to tick again

lucknow

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 13:15 IST

Efforts are on to get the iconic tower-clock located atop the senate hall building in Allahabad University’s arts campus ticking again.

The clock, which resembles the Big Ben of London, has been dead for nearly two decades. Now the building works committee of the central university has approved a proposal worth Rs 1 crore to get the clock repaired and back in working condition.

The task of repairing this iconic clock would be given to the Indian national trust for art and cultural heritage (INTACH) based in Delhi, which will get it repaired by an expert agency, said AU officials.

AU registrar, NK Shukla said, “The building committee has approved the proposal, which, when passed by finance committee and executive council, would be sent to INTACH for getting the clock repaired by an expert agency.”

The clock, manufactured by JG Bechtler Son & Company, Allahabad was installed atop the senate hall building in 1912. When it stopped working in 1999, an expert from the local Katra market, Mustaffa Bhai, repaired it. But, after a few years, the clock again stopped working.

Also Read: Hathras gang-rape case: CBI registers case, begins investigation

In 2012, Prof CK Dwivedi and his team from JK institute of applied physics had successfully replaced the mechanical parts of the clock, converting it into a single-chip computer including a micro-processor, input-output interface, timing circuit etc. The main machinery was fitted with new gears and micro-motors which were systematically upgraded so that the time piece would give accurate time. Quartz crystal, widely used in time pieces for giving accurate frequency in clocks, was also fitted in the repaired clock.

Also Read: Jabalpur medical college doctor served notice for taking part in Hathras protest

Later, the varsity authorities also gave it a facelift by covering its four sides with polycarbonate sheets, replacing the old glass sheets and there were further plans to add LED lights to all the four sides apart from cleaning of the huge bells and to revive the system of hourly, half-hourly and quarterly ringing of bells as it used to be in its prime form.

However, despite all the efforts, the clock failed to function.

The recent initiative by the officiating vice-chancellor Prof RR Tiwari has lent a ray of hope that the clock may start ticking once again.