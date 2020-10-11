e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hathras gang-rape case: CBI registers case, begins investigation

Hathras gang-rape case: CBI registers case, begins investigation

CBI has constituted a team to probe into the Hathras gang-rape case, a day after the Centre handed the case over to the agency.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police personnel stand guard outside the residence of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, at Bulgadi village in Hathras.
Police personnel stand guard outside the residence of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, at Bulgadi village in Hathras.(PTI)
         

A day after the Centre handed over the probe into the Hathras gang-rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency on Sunday registered a case and began investigation.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation has today registered a case against an accused and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered vide CC no- 136/2020 at Police Station Chandpa, District- Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) on a complaint. The complainant had alleged that on 14.09.2020, the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been registered by CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further Notification from Government of India,” the CBI said in a notification.

“A team has been constituted. Investigation is continuing,” it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe into the incident. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court earlier this week, the UP government sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the case.

“We have already requested the Centre to transfer investigation of the rape-murder case as well as the FIR registered for conspiracy to spread caste conflict,” the UP government had said in the Supreme Court.

A Special Investigation Team, set up by the Uttar Pradesh government, is also looking into the case.

tags
top news
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says study
India to be third-largest economy in world by 2050, says study
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In