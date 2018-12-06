Delay in bringing ablazed victim to Lucknow for treatment, kins cite monetary issues

Over three days after she was set ablaze for resisting molesters and filing a police complaint against them in Sitapur, the 20-year-old victim still awaits the advanced medical care she desperately needs.

Currently being treated at Sitapur district hospital, the newly-wed woman who suffered 45% burns was referred to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU). However, her family members, living in abject poverty, said they lacked the resources to bring her to the state capital and manage her treatment here.

Her kin said they had been unable to arrange the ₹2,000 they estimate they would need to manage initial expenses Lucknow.“We don’t have any money to take care of her treatment there. We have asked a relative to lend us some money,” said the woman’s elder brother.

The woman was allegedly attacked by two brothers, Raju and Rajesh, of her village in Sitapur. They poured kerosene on her and set her afire when she was returning from the field, on Saturday.

In a critical condition, the woman was referred to the plastic surgery department of KGMU by the doctors treating her in Sitapur. The doctors advised the family to take a 108 ambulance, which is provided free of cost by the heath department, and take her to Lucknow.

But the woman’s brother said they had to call off the plan to take her to Lucknow in the ambulance on Wednesday when the relative supposed to help them with the money failed to reach the hospital at the last minute.

For the family of marginal farmers, even ₹2,000 is a big amount to arrange. “We need the money to cover our expenses in Lucknow. We don’t have any relative or friends to help us there,” said her 27-year-old brother, adding that nobody from their family had ever visited the state capital.

Meanwhile, doctors voiced the fear that delay in accessing necessary treatment at KGMU could reduce her chances of becoming stable. “Her condition is stable, but remains critical due to the extent of burns. We have already intimated the family that taking her to the plastic surgery department will help improve her condition, but they have not done that as yet,” said chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Sitapur District Hospital, Anil Agarwal.

In the aftermath of the incident, three policemen, including a station house officer, were suspended for exhibiting negligence while handling the woman’s previous complaint against one of the brothers.

Both the accused were arrested of Sunday.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 09:38 IST