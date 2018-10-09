DGP UP to cops: Learn from mistakes, stay disciplined

Director general of police OP Singh on Monday advised constables to take lessons from mistakes to avoid repeating them and to remain disciplined.

Singh was speaking at the inaugural session of the 12-day refresher course launched for the Lucknow police constabulary at the Police Lines on Monday.

Rakhi’s appeal for discipline Rakhi Malik, wife of Prashant Chaudhary, who is accused in the murder of Vivek Tewari, has uploaded a video on social media requesting constables to remain disciplined and to not stage protest.

To recall, constables all over the state sported black arm bands in support of their colleagues Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar Rana, accused in the Vivek Tewari murdercase.

When asked about Rakhi’s video, Singh said: “Rakhi has taken a good step. She understands the importance of discipline in the police force. What can be better than this (Rakhi’s appeal).”

The DGP also asserted that action had been taken against all those who breached discipline.

The refresher course was held following criticism from all quarters for killing of Apple executive Vivek Tewari by two constables of the Lucknow police on September 29.

To start with, 6,000 constables posted in the state capital will attend the refresher course. They will be imparted behavioural training apart from firearms maintenance and other necessary police related work.

Addressing the constables, Singh said: “Good deeds are seldom discussed while bad deeds get wide publicity.”

Stressing on discipline in the police force, Singh said: “Mistakes are bound to happen. But we need to take lessons from them and make sure that they are not repeated.”

FACTFILE The 12- day refresher course will train 200 constables of various batches. It includes both indoor and outdoor sessions.

Additional director general of police, Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna has designed the refresher course.

It includes knowledge of law, media interaction, weapon handling, crowd control, forensic techniques, community policing, grievance redressal, discipline, professionalism, skill development and best conduct of a policeman.

With the field officers and domain experts as faculty members, the course will train all 6,000 plus constables of the Lucknow police in the coming year.

Course director - Rajiv Krishna IPS ( ADG Zone Lucknow)

Nodal Officer - Gaurav Grover (SP Rural Lucknow)

Captain indoors - Amit Kumar ( ASP/ CO Lines Lucknow)

Captain outdoors- Naimul Hassan ( CO)

The DGP also motivated constables by citing incidents that made the UP Police proud.

Additional director general of police, Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna also stressed on discipline and told the constables that such refresher courses would help them keep abreast of the latest technologies.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 13:38 IST