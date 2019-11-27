e-paper
Director Lohia institute given additional charge of PGI, Lucknow

lucknow Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:33 IST

Professor AK Tripathi, director, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) has been given the additional charge of director, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI), Lucknow, by UP governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the visitor of PGI.

In her order, the governor said that although director PGI Professor Rakesh Kapoor was given a three-month extension, his application for voluntary retirement was accepted by the UP government and he would be relieved from his charge.

As per the order, Professor Kapoor was relieved of his post with immediate affect and would be replaced by Professor AK Tripathi for the next three months or till the period a new director was appointed to the PGI.

