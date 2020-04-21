Don’t deploy cops with history of illness on Covid-19 duty: UP DGP

lucknow

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:22 IST

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) on Tuesday asked senior authorities to ensure that police personnel with history of illness are not deployed on frontline of Covid-19 duty.

Directing authorities to make a list of personnel, who are above 55 years of age, and those having history of health issues, DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said those who are vulnerable must not be given Covid-19 duty.

Issuing a detailed circular to all district police chiefs, the DGP asked authorities to strictly follow the directive to ensure that men in force do not get exposed to the deadly virus.

The circular said the personnel suffering from diseases related to respiration, lungs, heart and diabetes should be kept free from frontline duty.

As per the circular, the frontline duty included anything in which people have to come across unknown persons like hospital duty, quarantine security, rapid action team, duty along with health workers etc.

The directives said the district authorities should be very cautious while deploying police personnel who are above the age of 55 years as they could be vulnerable to infection.

The DGP circular stated that those deployed on the frontline duty should be regularly briefed to strictly follow standard operating procedures especially in containment zones and other places where they are likely to be exposed to coronavirus infection.

He also asked senior authorities to ensure that safety kits were given to personnel deployed for duties in containment zones or along with health workers.