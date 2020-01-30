e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / Don’t hold liquor drinking contests, UP excise dept warns licence holders

Don’t hold liquor drinking contests, UP excise dept warns licence holders

lucknow Updated: Jan 30, 2020 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Uttar Pradesh excise department has warned liquor licence holders of stern action over the organisation of ‘liquor drinking contests’ to boost their sales in the state.

Principal secretary, excise, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said the directive was issued following complaints from various regions that several model wine shops and bar licence holders had been organising liquor drinking contests to lure the buyers.

“The department conducted an internal investigation into the matter and took cognizance of it. Based on the investigation it was decided to direct all liquor licence holders to not organise liquor drinking competitions to boost their sales as it is a clear violation of the licence terms. In case, these activities are reported again from any part of the state, the department will take punitive action against the liquor licence holder,” the senior officer said.

Another official of the excise department said there was a provision in the relevant rules, which forbade the licence holders from enticing, luring or challenging buyers to drink liquor in order to boost sale.

The rules also provided that the licence holders would have to comply with the special directives given by the excise commissioner and licensing authority from time to time, the officer said.

top news
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
From Amit Shah, a direct challenge to Arvind Kejriwal about his seat
From Amit Shah, a direct challenge to Arvind Kejriwal about his seat
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News