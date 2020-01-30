Don’t hold liquor drinking contests, UP excise dept warns licence holders

lucknow

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 20:34 IST

The Uttar Pradesh excise department has warned liquor licence holders of stern action over the organisation of ‘liquor drinking contests’ to boost their sales in the state.

Principal secretary, excise, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said the directive was issued following complaints from various regions that several model wine shops and bar licence holders had been organising liquor drinking contests to lure the buyers.

“The department conducted an internal investigation into the matter and took cognizance of it. Based on the investigation it was decided to direct all liquor licence holders to not organise liquor drinking competitions to boost their sales as it is a clear violation of the licence terms. In case, these activities are reported again from any part of the state, the department will take punitive action against the liquor licence holder,” the senior officer said.

Another official of the excise department said there was a provision in the relevant rules, which forbade the licence holders from enticing, luring or challenging buyers to drink liquor in order to boost sale.

The rules also provided that the licence holders would have to comply with the special directives given by the excise commissioner and licensing authority from time to time, the officer said.