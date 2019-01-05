Efforts on for building Ram temple through legislation, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said efforts are being made for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya through legislation.

The chief minister was on a daylong visit to the Sangam city on Saturday when seers placed their demand for the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

Mahant Dharamdas, Shri Mahant of Panch Nirvani Ani Akhada and litigant in Ayodhya land title case, said with the unfurling of Dharma Dhwaja (religious flag), Lord Hanuman had given blessings to the chief minister that the temple would be constructed during his tenure and that he would lay the first brick of the Ram temple.

The chief minister unfurled the 52-feet high flag of the three Vaishnav Akhadas during his visit to Kumbh mela area.

Adityanath said President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kumbh Mela on January 17 and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will come to the mega religious fair next month.

The chief minister stated that the mela would be exempt from VIP protocols on main bathing days and a day before and after such days.

Adityanath, while reminding Kumbh theme of ‘Divya Kumbh, Bhavya Kumbh’, said flower petals will be showered on devotees from helicopters.

Besides, around 5,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) will visit the place to get a pulse of the divinity of world’s biggest religious fair.

He also appealed to Prayaraj residents to contribute their bit in making the mela a grand success.

After arriving at Bamrauli airport in the morning, the chief minister proceeded to Kumbh mela area where he unfurled the ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ (religious flag) of Panch Nirvani Ani Akhada and Panch Nirmohi Akhada besides visiting the Digamber Ani Akhada.

He also met sants and had lunch at Mahanirvani Akhada. Later, he went to Sector 3 in mela area to flag off vehicles, shuttle buses and e-rickshaws, associated with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

He also distributed life jackets to boatmen and chaired a meeting of senior officials of Kumbh mela administration and reviewed preparations at ‘Triveni Sankul’ and façade lighting arrangements on New Yamuna Bridge.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 23:10 IST