Even NOTA pipped these Lok Sabha candidates

The recently-concluded elections proved to be a bitter experience for some apolitical candidates who could not even surpass the number of votes polled under NOTA (none of the above).

These candidates had taken the poll plunge after spending years in different professions ranging from income tax to media, defence and bureaucracy.

Some of these apolitical candidates succeeded to get a ticket from established political parties, but barring one or two, the remaining competed with NOTA in terms of vote share.

Shyam Singh Yadav, a retired PCS officer, successfully contested from Jaunpur on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket while others failed to make a mark.

Girish Narayan Pandey, who retired from income tax department as principal chief commissioner, contested as the candidate of Sarvodaya Bharat Party but secured only 569 votes out of total 11.16 lakh votes polled.

Former NSG commando Ajay Sharma, who contested as an independent candidate from Allahabad, secured 4,731 votes out of total 8.89 lakh votes.

He did not get a single vote of service voters and also could not surpass NOTA votes (7,625).

Having served in Faizabad as district magistrate during Ram Temple movement, former IAS officer Vijay Shankar Pandey contested from Faizabad as a Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) candidate but could secure only 2,056 votes which make 0.19% of total votes polled.

Pandey has served as additional chief secretary in the state and as secretary in the Union government.

Another technocrat Mohamad Irshad, a former member of the Railway Board, also tried his luck from Pratapgarh as a candidate of lesser known Sarvodaya Bharat Party and secured 5,559 votes out of total 9.14 lakh votes.

Preeta Harit, former principal commissioner, income tax, contested from Agra on a Congress ticket but secured third position with 45,149 votes.

Similar was the case with former journalist Supriya Srinate who contested on a Congress ticket from Maharajganj but secured 72,516 votes (5.91%).

Former PCS officer Shyam Singh Yadav emerged as an exception. He contested on a BSP ticket from Jaunpur and defeated Krishna Pratap Singh of the BJP. Yadav got 5,21,128 votes and defeated his rival candidate by a margin of over 80,000 votes. Besides a bureaucrat, Yadav is also a professional shooter.

First Published: May 31, 2019 13:14 IST