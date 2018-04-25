Every 15 minutes, a child is subjected to sexual offence: CRY report

Every 15 minutes, a sexual offence is committed against a child in India, as per an analysis by CRY (Child Rights and You) that shows a steady rise in sexual offences against children.

Looking at the concentration of reported incidents across the states, more than 50% of crimes against children have been recorded in just five states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi UT and West Bengal.

While UP tops the list with 15% of recorded crimes against children, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh closely follow with 14% and 13% respectively.

It is also a matter of grave concern that in 11 out of 36 states and UTs, more than 50% of the offences against children are sexual offences and in 25 out of 36 states and UTs more than one-third of the crimes against children are sex crimes, says the report.

NCRB data suggests that crime against children in India has increased by a staggering 14% between 2015 and 2016.

The country rages over the alleged gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old in Kathua, and similar incidents that were reported from other parts of the country.

These, however, are not standalone incidents, as for a long time now sexual offences against children have been on a steady rise, reports CRY.

In a cumulative analysis, it revealed a significant increase in crimes against minors of more than 500% over the past 10 years (1,06,958 in 2016 over 18,967 in 2006).

As per a 2016 analysis of crimes under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, sexual offences accounted for 1/3rd of all crimes against children in India. It is alarming to note that a sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes.

Child rape is the second largest category of crime against children in terms of number of reported cases, amounting to more than 18% of all crimes, while kidnapping and abduction tops the list accounting for more than half of the total number of crimes (51.1%, number of crimes 54,723) as recorded in 2016.

All crimes under Pocso Act constitute around 33% of total crimes against children. The number of sexual offences registered against children increased by an alarming 300% over the last five years.

Speaking about the trend of crime against children, Komal Ganotra, director, policy and advocacy at CRY, said: “Though the topic has been debated and deliberated at length for quite some time now, in the wake of increased incidences of crime against children, what we really lack is an all-encompassing concerted action by all duty bearers.”

“We have consistently fallen short with not having robust prevention mechanism, poor awareness on the issue, failure in rolling out rigorous policies and programmes, poor conviction rates and in inadequate budgetary allocation for child protection,” said Komal.

CRY – Child Rights and You (formerly known as Child Relief and You) is an Indian NGO that believes in every child’s right to a childhood – to live, to learn, grow and play.

For over 30 years, CRY and its partners have worked with parents and communities to ensure lasting change in the lives of more than 20 lakh underprivileged children.