Exam confusion: Two candidates, same roll number

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:25 IST

Two candidates, who appeared for the ‘lecturer govt degree college screening exam’, conducted by the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Sunday, were left confused when they found their roll number to be the same.

The UPPSC conducts this examination for selection of assistant professors for government-run degree colleges.

Both the candidates belong to Varanasi, and were allotted centres in Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad) and appeared for the same subject, botany.

The UPPSC had allotted sub code 26 to botany for this screening exam. The examination was conducted in the first shift from 11am to 1pm.

Ritu Singh, resident of Varanasi, was allotted roll number 120204, the same as Rishi Kumar Sahu, also of Varanasi.

Both of them were allotted centres in Prayagraj district, around 120 km from Varanasi. Ritu Singh’s centre was Brij Bihari Sahai Inter College (centre code 120), Prayagraj. She has also done her PhD from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Rishi Kumar Sahu’s centre was Bishop Johnson Girls School and College (centre code 009), Prayagraj.

The two candidates came to know about the same roll number when they were returning home after the exam.

“Incidentally, they boarded the same bus for returning to Varanasi from Allahabad after the examination was over. During the course of the journey, the candidates checked each others’ admit cards casually and came to know that they had the same roll number,” said Shivendra Kumar, a relative of one of the candidates.

“Now, they are worried about their fate. What will happen in case both of them clear the examination? In such a scenario, who will be selected for the job?” asked Kumar.

When contacted, UPPSC chairman Prabhat Kumar said, “No two candidates can be allotted the same roll number when they are appearing for the same subject and their centre is also in the same district.”

“But let me check and verify if there is any other procedure for allotting roll numbers, category-wise or sub-category-wise,” he said.

“I will take up the issue tomorrow (Monday),” he added.