Farmer arrested for stubble burning in Lucknow

lucknow Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Lucknow police on Tuesday arrested a farmer from Bakshi Ka Talab area for stubble burning after an FIR was filed under different Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, said police officials.

A senior official at the DGP headquarters said as many as 40 people had been arrested across the state after the Supreme Court’s directives to take strict action against those involved in the stubble burning. He said advisories had been issued to police chiefs of all districts directing them to ensure no stubble burning took place in the state.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said Vishram of Dewraikala village under Bakshi Ka Talab police station was arrested on the complaint of village guard Shiv Mangal, who informed the police about stubble burning.

He said Vishram was booked under IPC sections 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by the state and district authorities) and 278 (for making atmosphere noxious to health). Moreover, charges under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 was also included in the FIR registered in this connection, he added.

Naithani said the court could award imprisonment for up to two years with a fine of ₹ 1,000 under IPC Section 188.

He said in charge of all 43 police stations in Lucknow had been asked to ensure that no stubble burning took place in the state capital.

