FIF terror funding case: NIA grills madarsa teacher in Gonda, searches his house

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the UP Anti Terror Squad (ATS) on Wednesday quizzed a madarsa teacher in Gonda district for several hours and seized some electronic devices, including his mobile, in connection with the Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case.

Confirming this, inspector general of NIA, Alok Mittal said the search in Gonda was a part of the nationwide searches carried out at eight locations across the country, including Sikar and Jaipur (Rajasthan), Delhi, Valsad and Surat (Gujarat) and Kasargod (Kerala) on Wednesday.

Sharing more details about the search in Gonda, a senior UP ATS official said the search was carried out at the house of the madarsa teacher, who is an expert in Arabic and Urdu languages. He said the teacher also knows Hindi and English and was suspected to be connected with people involved in the terror funding.

He further informed that the ATS and the NIA team raided his house in Mewatiyan locality in City Kotwali area of Gonda at around 5.30 am and stayed there till around 12.30 pm. He said the madarsa teacher was quizzed for several hours and his digital media posts and chats were also scanned. He said the teacher was not arrested, but some electronic devices have been seized for further investigation and a regular vigil will be kept on him.

Mittal also informed that a total of 26 SIM cards, including 3 foreign cards, 23 mobile phones, five memory cards, one compact disc, five hard discs, one pen drive, one DVR, one CPU, one laptop, nine debit cards and eight passports and foreign cards were seized during the nationwide raids. Besides, ₹ 21 lakh, gold weighing around two kilograms and various incriminating documents, including some related to Dubai were also seized, he added.

He said the searches were in continuation with the arrest of Mohammad Hussain Molani alias Babloo, 43, on Monday from Rajasthan in connection with an alleged terror funding case. He also informed that the accused had earlier been detained upon his arrival from Dubai at the Jaipur International Airport on Sunday and was later taken to Delhi for questioning.

He said so far four persons have been arrested and the investigation is on to unearth the larger conspiracy, to collect evidence as well as arrest the other accused persons. He said the FIF terror funding case was registered by NIA on July 2, 2018 after it was found that some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and were using the same to support terror activities. He said the FIF is a Pakistan-based organization established by Jamat-ud-Dawa and is a front-end organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

