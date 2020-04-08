First corona death in Agra: 76-yr-old succumbs

lucknow

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:56 IST

The first corona death occurred in the Taj city on Wednesday, when a 76-year-old woman died in SN Medical College. She was already suffering from asthma and was treated in a private hospital in the city before being brought to SNMC on Tuesday. She is feared to have got the virus from her grandson who recently returned from abroad.

“The aged woman was admitted to SN Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and was already bed-ridden and in bad condition. Doctors tried their best but could not save her,” said district magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

“The woman tested positive for corona and seems to have got the virus from her grandson who returned from abroad recently,” said Singh.

“It is most important to keep the elderly and young ones safe. The deceased was already suffering from interstitial lung disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” he said.

The engineer grandson of the deceased had returned from the Netherlands on March 15 and remained in home quarantine. His grandmother was already ill and suffering from asthma and was treated at a private nursing home in the locality but doctors advised to take her home, revealed local sources.

The aged woman was kept on oxygen supply at home but was brought to SN Medical College by the rescue team when her report came positive on Tuesday for corona virus. After her death, panic gripped the area and the posh locality of Kamla Nagar was sealed on Wednesday as a precaution.

To note, the district has emerged as a corona hot spot with 65 positive cases, of whom eight have been cured and discharged in March. Thirty-eight of these 65 cases have Tablighi link.

On Tuesday, there were 63 positive cases but on Wednesday, more two were added, taking the tally to 65 on Wednesday.