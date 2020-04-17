Five more test positive for Covid-19 in Bareilly division

lucknow

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:52 IST

Five more people tested positive for Covid-19, in Bareilly division of western Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. This includes three in Budaun and two in Moradabad district, according to reports.

In Budaun district, two people including a 27-year-old man who returned from Delhi on March 24 and a 32-year-old man who gave shelter to a positive case in his house -were tested positive for Covid-19, on Thursday taking the tally of corona cases in the district up to five.

After the test reports of both the patients arrived, the health department shifted them to Bareilly. Another case of Maharashtra resident was also reported positive in the district, on Thursday.

Out of five positive cases in Budaun, four patients are undergoing treatment in Bareilly’s Covid-19 level 1 hospital; the fifth patient will be shifted here on Friday.

“We have quarantined six family members of a 27-year-old man who returned to Jalandari Sarai locality from Delhi. Besides, we have been tracing people who came in contact with him. In another case, a 32-year-old man, a resident of Bhavanipur Khalli village, contracted the virus after coming in touch with a corona positive member of Tablighi Jamaat, whom he had given shelter in his house,” said Budaun chief medical officer, Dr Yashpal Singh.

Meanwhile, with two fresh cases admitted in Moradabad, the number of cases in the district rose to 21. District magistrate, RK Singh said two positive cases are from other districts, but they are undergoing treatment at a Moradabad facility.

“Out of 21 positive cases, one patient has been discharged after successfully recovering, while one died on Monday night. Now, we have 17 positive cases from Moradabad and two cases were admitted here from other districts,” he said, on Thursday.