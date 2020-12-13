For 3rd day, UP sees more recoveries than new cases

lucknow

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 22:29 IST

Sixteen fatalities push

state’s toll to 8,072; 6 die,

209 test positive in Lko

LUCKNOW For the third consecutive day on Sunday, the number of Covid patients discharged in Uttar Pradesh was more than the fresh cases even as the state’s infection count reached 5,65,556 with 1,441 fresh cases. Sixteen fatalities pushed the toll due to the virus to 8,072, according to the health department.

During the day, 1,441 cases were reported while 1,770 patients were discharged. On Saturday, there were 1,520 fresh cases while 1,761 patients were discharged. On Friday, 1,613 new cases were reported and 1,875 patients were discharged.

So far, 21415257 samples had been tested in the state.

Lucknow reported 209 fresh cases, Ghaziabad 152 and Meerut 95. The state capital also saw the maximum deaths – six while Varanasi recorded two. So far, 1056 people had succumbed to Covid in Lucknow.

Fresh cases were reported from Indira Nagar 27, Alambagh 11, Hasanganj 11, Gomti Nagar 22, Rae Bareli road 12, Chowk 10, Jankipuram 12, Mahanagar 11 and Talkatora 14.

“The recovery rate in Lucknow is 94.53%. Till now, 75,025 cases have been reported, of which 70,926 have recovered,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

During the day, 249 patients were discharged while samples of 9,602 people were taken under the contact-tracing exercise. Lucknow had tested over 12 lakh samples so far and the positivity rate was around 6.7%.

The health department conducted a signature campaign for Covid awareness at a mall in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area. People were made aware about the Covid infection while samples of visitors having symptoms were collected.

“People came to the help desk and asked questions about safety, prevention and treatment. Many asked about correct use of mask too,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson, office of CMO, Lucknow.

During the campaign, head of respiratory medicine department at KGMU Prof Surya Kant gave a public lecture. “It will take months before the vaccine arrives and all are vaccinated. Till then, wear mask and wash your hands. For washing hands outside homes, carry a few paper soap strips,” he said.