For AIMPLB cleric, triple talaq bill is an insult to Muslim women

The passing of the amended bill criminalizing the practice of instant triple talaq in one-go evoked a mixed reaction from the Muslim women and organisations.

While the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said it would continue with its campaign to seek the support of non-BJP parties to defeat the bill in Rajya Sabha, Muslim women were guarded in their response.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, the Imam of Eidgah Lucknow and also a member of the AIMPLB, however, was categorical in his response.

“The Bill is an insult to over three crore Muslim women who had raised their voice against it and given a signed petition to the central government,” he said.

“The outcome (passing of the bill) was on the expected lines. We are sure it will not be passed by the Rajya Sabha, which had recommended that it be recommended to a select committee,” said AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani.

Among the bill’s votaries, while Shaista Amber of the All India Women Personal Law Board said she was happy that the Centre had conceded two out of the three amendments suggested by her, educationist Rukhsana Lari termed it bad and faulty.

“Islam has much more safeguards for women than this bill. Divorce is deemed as the most deplorable thing in Islam and the Prophet of Islam made this clear on several occasions. It is to be resorted to only as a last resort after all attempts at reconciliation fail.

The Quran provides three month’s time for this,” she said adding that unfortunately it was being misused now.

A former member of the AIMPLB, Lari doesn’t approve of triple talaq in one sitting and had locked horns with the Muslim clergy on the issue in the past – a stance because of which she lost her AIMPLB membership. Amber, on the other hand, termed the move as a step in the right direction.

“I had written a letter to PM Modi and to Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad drawing their attention towards the amendments required in the Bill,” she said adding, “I had stressed that the Bill should have a window for reconciliation between husband and wife and also have some other clauses to prevent its misuse by vested interests.

It would have been better if the Centre had not made TT a criminal offense as it would become a hurdle in marriages”.

The AIMPLB said that inspite of opposition by several parties in Lok Sabha and by the Muslim community across the country, the bill had been passed. “It’s the worst form of dictatorship. It’s clearly motivated to polarise the upcoming election,” it said.

