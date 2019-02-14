Ghazipur SP enrolls daughter in Angadwadi Centre

IPS officer Yashvir Singh has enrolled his two-year-old daughter in a model Anganwadi centre, Vishwesharganj, Ghazipur, setting an example for others.

Currently posted in Ghazipur as superintendent of police, Yashvir Singh is the first IPS officer to do so in Uttar Pradesh. He enrolled his two-year-old daughter Amba at the centre where she will learn the English alphabet along with other pre-school activities.

Singh confirmed, “I have enrolled my daughter Ambavir Singh at the Anganwadi Centre on Tuesday. On the first day, she played with other tots at the centre and enjoyed herself. She also ate the mid-day meal (rice and vegetable) served to the children.”

Singh’s wife, Priyanka Singh, accompanied the little one to the centre on her first day. Singh said that Priyanka along with their daughter Amba visited the AWC last Friday. As she was informed about various schemes such as childhood day Bachpan Diwas, Laadli Diwas and pre-school activities by the staff, the little angel played with the children and took keen interest in pre-school activities.

Seeing the interest of the child, Singh and his wife decided to enroll their daughter into the AWC on Friday. Her mother said that the children should be given the environment which they like and enjoy. It helps them grow well. Her daughter will attend the centre daily.

The decision by IPS officer is the talk of the town. Raju Rai, a resident of Ghazipur, said, “This is really exemplary work. This will motivate others to send their children to the centre too.”

He further said that if senior officials start enrolling their children in government primary, upper primary, senior secondary and secondary schools, there will be a qualitative change in the education scenario in these institutions.

In August 2015, the Allahabad high court directed the then chief secretary to ensure that children or wards of government employees, people’s representatives and judges be sent to primary schools run by the government.

The court observed that the state government may make provisions to impose a fine or penalty on government employees who send their children to private schools instead of government schools, so as to discourage them. The money collected shall be used for the betterment of government schools, it observed.

The court was of the view that if officials and government servants sent their wards to primary schools, institution authorities would ensure that primary schools run properly.

The single judge bench of justice Sudhir Agarwal directed the then chief secretary of UP to take steps within six months to make the aforesaid directions effective from the next academic session and to submit a compliance report to the court -- in the form of an affidavit immediately after the expiry of six months.

The court’s directions came on a petition filed by Umesh Kumar Singh and others. The petition was about the appointment of assistant teachers of science and math in UP’s pimary schools. The court observed that primary schools, which are catering to the needs of 90% of the state’s school-going children, were in a poor condition but officials concerned did not care about them.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 11:20 IST