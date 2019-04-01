‘Give free rights to Kashmiri’: UP NHM website hacked, pro-Pakistan slogans posted

The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission website was hacked on Sunday morning, with pro Pakistan and anti-India slogans popping up on the home page of upnrhm.gov.in. The site hadn’t been restored till Monday morning.

“Yes, the website was hacked. The NIC is working on it,” said Pankaj Kumar, MD, National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh.

As one opened the website the front page showed the site had been hacked by an organisation named blackscorpion ProBro’s, apparently from the neighbouring country. The page showed several messages, including one that explained why the site had been hacked.

“Did you know why you got hacked. Give free rights to Kashmiris. Your credit cards, your banks aren’t secure,” said the messages on the front/home page. The site upnrhm.gov.in also got shifted to rahulsharma.com/ blackie.html on the address bar. The page also showed pictures of stone pelting on army men with pro Pakistan statement below it.

Immediately after getting the information, the officials approached the IT team .The screen on opening the site (upnrhm.gov.in) showed a blank but original page.

Officials said that the website hacking had not caused any major loss and work was on to restore its original content. “There was no sensitive data on the website. The engineers from NIC are trying to resolve the issue,” said Kumar. The website mostly had information about people and candidates willing to work for the National Health Mission. It contained information about health schemes for different sections such as women, children, pregnant women and how one could benefits from these schemes .

The website was still down till Monday morning and the IT team was working on restoring it.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 10:48 IST