Home / Lucknow / Gorakhpur reports first covid-19 patient who arrived from Delhi

Gorakhpur reports first covid-19 patient who arrived from Delhi

The 50-year-old man who came from Delhi has been tested positive at BRD Medical College. He was already suffering from cardiac disease and high blood pressure. The 108 ambulance first took the trio to the district hospital from where he was referred to BRD Medical College.

lucknow Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur
The patient had traveled to Gorakhpur in an ambulance from Delhi with two co-workers and was admitted to BRD medical college where he tested positive.
         

Gorakhpur, which had so far managed to retain its green zone tag, reported its first Covid-19 patient on Sunday.

The patient had traveled to Gorakhpur in an ambulance from Delhi with two co-workers and was admitted to BRD medical college where he tested positive.

The man employed with a private company lived with two colleagues in Delhi.

On April 19 he complained of chest pain after which he was rushed to Delhi’s Sarvodaya Hospital located in Sector 8. From there he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital the same day.

However, for some reason, his two colleagues hired a private ambulance to take him to Gorakhpur instead.

By the time the trio reached Gorakhpur on April 26, the man’s condition further deteriorated following which they called 108 ambulance and rushed him to BRD medical college where he tested positive.

After this, the two men who traveled with him from Delhi to Gorakhpur, went missing. The police are trying to locate them.

“The 50-year-old man who came from Delhi has been tested positive at BRD Medical College. He was already suffering from cardiac disease and high blood pressure. The 108 ambulance first took the trio to the district hospital from where he was referred to BRD Medical College. The two colleagues who accompanied the man from Delhi were being traced while the two Delhi hospitals where he was initially admitted have also been alerted,” Commissioner Jayant Narlikar said.

