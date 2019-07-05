HC cancels ceremony for retiring judge, OBA gives farewell

The Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench on Thursday cancelled a full court reference for outgoing judge Justice Rang Nath Pandey. A full court reference is a traditional ceremony that is organised as a mark of respect on the last working day of a retiring judge.

However, the Oudh Bar Association (OBA) of the Lucknow bench, an apex body of practicing lawyers, organised a farewell ceremony for Justice Pandey in the high court.

Justice Pandey had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 last raising a question mark on the collegium system of appointment of judges.

Manvendra Singh, senior registrar, Lucknow high court, issued a notice on Thursday cancelling the full court reference ceremony. “Due to some unforeseen circumstances, the notice dated July 1, 2019, regarding full court reference is hereby withdrawn,” said the notice issued by the senior registrar.

In a full court reference all judges assemble along with the staff and lawyers of the high court. On the occasion, senior most persons of various departments of the court deliver speeches for the outgoing judge.

Senior most judge of the high court on behalf of judges, president of the Oudh Bar Association on behalf of lawyers, advocate general on behalf of government counsel and additional solicitor general on behalf of central government counsel express their views highlighting achievements of the outgoing judge.

In his letter, Justice Pandey also pointed out that the central government’s step to create the National Judicial Service Commission had given hope of transparency in the appointment of judges. However, the apex court had struck down the commission move. This letter was widely circulated on various platforms of social media.

In the OBA farewell ceremony, a large number of lawyers were present. “It is a tradition that the Bar organises a farewell function for the outgoing judge. We followed the tradition and organised the event. On the occasion, all members of the OBA and large number of lawyers were present,” said Anand Mani Tripathi, president, OBA.

Speaking on the occasion, Tripathi highlighted the achievements of more than three-decade long career of Justice Pandey.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Pandey became emotional and pledged to work in the larger interest of lawyers

