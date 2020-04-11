HC seeks reply from central, UP govts on PPE

lucknow

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:04 IST

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday sought a reply from the central and UP governments in a plea seeking directions to prepare a detailed plan of action with regard to procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and N-95 masks. The court gave the respondents a week to reply.

A division bench comprising justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Japreet Singh passed the order in chamber on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Salil Tripathi.

The petitioner had requested for issuance of a directive directing the central and UP governments to prepare a detailed plan of action with regard to procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and N-95 masks.

According to the petitioner, the PPE and N-95 masks are not available in the market, while as per directions issued by the UP government, the mask is must in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Considering the aforesaid and the averments made in the writ petition, we direct the respondents to seek written instructions within one week in the matter,” the court ordered directing the case to be listed after a week.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH