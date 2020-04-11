e-paper
HC seeks reply from central, UP govts on PPE

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday sought a reply from the central and UP governments in a plea seeking directions to prepare a detailed plan of action with regard to procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and N-95 masks.

lucknow Updated: Apr 11, 2020 19:04 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday sought a reply from the central and UP governments in a plea seeking directions to prepare a detailed plan of action with regard to procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and N-95 masks. The court gave the respondents a week to reply.

A division bench comprising justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and justice Japreet Singh passed the order in chamber on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Salil Tripathi.

According to the petitioner, the PPE and N-95 masks are not available in the market, while as per directions issued by the UP government, the mask is must in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Considering the aforesaid and the averments made in the writ petition, we direct the respondents to seek written instructions within one week in the matter,” the court ordered directing the case to be listed after a week.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH

