He nurses a bullet scar, but no grudge

lucknow

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 18:52 IST

Sudhir Nag, now 50, a kar sevak who had suffered a bullet injury 29 years ago in his face when the police opened fire at the crowd, including him, in Ayodhya on orders of the then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, now says: “I had been angry all these years. But now, I am very happy. I had pledged that I will not go to the Ramjanmbhoomi until the path for temple construction becomes clear. Despite living in Ayodhya all these years, I did not break my pledge. And sometime today or tomorrow I will go there.”

Nag says: “I appeal to people to respect the judgement. Hindus may celebrate, I am celebrating, but celebrations should not be done in a way to tease or hurt the other community people. Let there be peace now.”

Nag, was barely 21 years old when he participated in the kar seva and survived the police firing incident in in 1990 that had killed 28 people, but a .303 rifle bullet pierced his face and shattered the retina of his right eye.

He nurses the scar but is not any anger anymore. Kar is married with two children. He is a trader and a BJP member now but then he was not affiliated to any political party.

Recalling October 30, 1990, he says he was leading a batch of 70 kar sevaks to the disputed site, when a bullet hit him and he fell unconscious. He regained consciousness on November 2, after emergency surgeries saved his life.