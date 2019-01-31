Hindus should be ready to face bullets: Shankaracharya on Ram temple issue

Championing the Ram temple cause, Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Wednesday appealed to Hindus to be ready to face bullets but said no one should revolt.

He made the appeal at the three-day ‘Param Dharam Sansad’ where he also announced that February 21 had been set as the final date for proceeding to Ayodhya for laying the foundation of Ram temple there.

The appeal also carried the message that all Hindus should proceed to Ayodhya in groups of four with four shilas (bricks) each.

The Shankaracharya was presented four ‘shilas’ (bricks) namely ‘Nanda’, ‘Jaya’, ‘Bhadra’ and ‘Purna’ on the occasion. The ‘Param Dharamadesh’ (summary of the meet) was read out on the occasion.

The Shankaracharya said the other dharam sansad (of VHP) would not tell the place and time for temple construction. Besides, they were planning to install a statue by taking possession of the land around Ram Janambhoomi and not on the disputed land.

He asked how can they decide that land should be returned, who are they (govt) to decide as we have to construct a grand Ram temple on 67 acres of land.

He also said ‘Param Dharam Sansad’ believed Lord Ram was God while others took him to be a legend and hence wanted to make his statue like that of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

The Shankaracharya said a massive temple on the pattern of Ankorvat temple would be constructed in Ayodhya and the latter should be granted the same status as enjoyed by Vatican city.

He said saints were not opposed to any person in but were against wrong deeds.

Swami Avimukhteshwaranand said Dharam Sansad could be called only by saints or shankaracharyas and not those leading a married life.

Meanwhile, Swami Nishchalanand, head of Digambar Akhada, said politicians were interested in vote and not religious feelings of masses.

VHP reactions

“People were making efforts to get Ram temple constructed for quite long. Those who objected to the move for construction of temple in past were advocating its construction now. Dharam Sansad on January 31 and February 1 would of those saints who had fought all along and brought the issue to this level. -VHP joint secretary Dr Surendra Ja

“We respect the Shankaracharya but he has been making such announcements in the past. The foundation stone of the temple has been laid once and foundation is not laid again and again. Mere carrying bricks would not get the temple constructed.” VHP regional spokesperson Sharad Sharma

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 08:12 IST