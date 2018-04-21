HT Woman 2018: Gender Equality (Male)

Gender Equality (Male)-This honour is for men who are working for women’s right and are committed to bringing about gender equality.

Know your nominees...

Anand Chitravanshi, Lucknow

Anand Chitravanshi is leading Digital Study Hall, the outreach wing of Study Hall Educational Foundation, India.

He has led girl education and empowerment programme ‘Aarohini’ in around 1,000 schools across UP and Rajasthan. He has also been spearheading an annual India’s Daughters Campaign for the last five years. The focus of IDC has been on making Indian community safe for girls. IDC reaches out to over 5,00,000 people.

In 2016, Anand was the curator for the Lucknow Hub for the World Economic Forum’s Global Shaper Initiative.

Anurag Mishra, Lakhimpur Kheri

While his other colleagues discharge their duties as their service obligations, Anurag Mishra’s approach as a young block education officer in Basic Shiksha Parishad is somewhat different. He has extended his duties to the extent of educational awareness towards girl child in rural areas.

Despite all the government’s efforts, the education of girls in rural areas is still below expectation. This prompted Anurag to do something different to empower girls.

It took a few years but the results were encouraging. During his first posting, the qualitative change in girls’ education brought him into limelight.

Dr Amit Sarikwal, Lucknow

Amit Sarikwal has been working on menstrual hygiene particularly among women residing in slum areas for the last three years. In May 2015, he started a project ‘Himmat’ under which he provides sanitary napkins to female slum-dwellers every month.

For his work, people often call him the ‘Padman’ of Lucknow.

He celebrates Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28 every year and spreads mass awareness on menstruation. Recently he has helped a rape victim to rehabilitate and secure justice.

His organisation trains and contributes towards skill development of girls and imparts short-term self-defence training.

Sarvesh Goel, Lucknow

Heads GD Goenka Public School branches where female employee constitutes to 90% of total staff. Offers health facilities to them, concessional education to their wards and more so to single mothers. Undertaken responsibility of educating and uplifting the lives of the girls from economically weak sections and provides financial assistance for education to students at Blind School especially girls. Shared the responsibility of improving the health and providing medical facilities to girls and underprivileged women. A free of cost medicine dispensary is running for past couple of years under his charity. His latest venture, The Centrum Club, is pivoted to being a female centric organization.

Dr Vishwajeet Kumar, Lucknow

He works for safe childbirth and maternal health. He served as faculty at Johns Hopkins University, USA and returned in 2002 to set up a co-laboratory in Shivgarh near Lucknow to study maternity, childbirth practices. He helped reduce newborn deaths.With Dr Atul Gawande of Harvard University, he led global study ‘Better Birth’ to improve care at birth. His community lab supports UP government in accelerating Kangaroo Care. Honoured by Rockefeller Foundation, The Grand Challenges, GE Global Innovation Network, Asia21 Young Global Leader Fellowship, and LMA.

Navniet Sekera, Lucknow

IPS officer Navniet Sekera is credited with creating Woman Power Line (WPL). The number of recorded cases jumped 104 times demonstrating WPL had won the confidence of women in UP. Between November 15, 2012 and February 30, 2018, WPL registered 9,18,478 complaints and solved 9,08,535 of them, achieving a success rate of 98.92%. Sekera created a strong task force of over 46,000 special police officers called ‘Power Angels’. Girls in schools and colleges can become Power Angels and encourage other women to report sexual harassment.

Dr Narendra Malhotra, Agra

Narendra Malhotra is a gynaecologist and an obstetrician. He is also an active social worker.

Narendra has been working for women empowerment since 1984. Also an ultrasound and laparoscopic surgeon, Malhotra has a special interest in genetics and assisted reproduction. He has helped over 20,000 mothers in child deliveries in Agra.

In 2008, he gave the call for ‘Chalo gaon chalein’ and ‘Beti bachhao, Beti padhao’ with free checkups for pregnant women. The initiative has now been adopted under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan’. He has also established an NGO ‘Smriti’ to serve women.

Kamal Krishna Roy, Allahabad

Joined Allahabad High Court as a social litigation lawyer in 1991. Successfully fought for the rights of thousands of women of Uttarakhand, who were stopped by the UP Police, during the agitation for a separate state. Filed petitions on the hunger death of women belonging to the Scheduled Castes on the failure of government machinery to provide BPL cards and work for survival. Filed petitions for acid attack survivors in UP, for the payment of full wages to women workers under the MGNERGA. He fought and won cases for the rescue and rehabilitation of women workers kept as bonded labourers in brick kilns.

Naresh Paras, Agra

Is waging a battle against exploitation of women and children. Faced threats from criminals. Used the RTI to highlight the case of a girl who had been confined to a women’s shelter home for 14 years. He secured her release and got her married. He rescued several girls from traffickers and brothel owners and reunited them with families. Rescued a girl, 13, who was sexually exploited by her father. A woman from Nagaland, who mortgaged her son to money lender for Rs 2,000 that she needed for her husband’s last rites, got her son back due to his efforts. Traced a woman’s family through social media and reunited with family. Promotes 1090 women’s powerline and create awareness against sexual abuse.

Punit Asthana, Agra

Founder-president of Indian Dreams Foundation (IDF). Believes is solving the problem of illiteracy by giving more adolescent girls access to education. Provides better future to girls and help them achieve gender equality through education and empowerment. IDF has been awarded ‘special consultative status’ by the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. Organisation serves as consultants to the UN on many of its programmes. Directed-produced films on gender issues under IDF. Works in over 20 slums and 15 schools and reached 4,000 girls and women through education and health programmes.

Sanjeev Dixit, Lucknow

Fighting for women’s rights and runs his own organization for their welfare and education since 1998. Works for child education, especially for the girl child and supports women empowerment. Arranges classes for them, free of cost and helps them to raise their voice against the custom of dowry. In relation to the phrase, “charity begins at home” he feels that gender equality also starts at home, with the family sharing responsibilities and helping each other out. Wants people to be aware of their surroundings and report cases of child labour. He fights against child labour and is striving to make the society safe, especially for girls.

Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, Lucknow

Founder trustee of Help U Educational and Charitable Trust. Focus is on providing help and assistance to the deprived section of the society. Raised voice against sex selection of unborn child and creates awareness on checking falling child sex ratio. Organised rallies to curb practice of female foeticide, domestic violence and crime against women. Organised seminars and rallies for awareness towards gender equality and gender equity. Held social and cultural programmes, rallies and processions to create awareness on gender issues. Worked in other fields like sensitising every section of the society. Co-authored ‘Geeton Ke Darvesh: Gopal Das Neeraj’ and ‘Geeta Girl Mariyam’.

Rajeev Mohan Bhatnagar, Lucknow

Working for welfare of women and children. Family counsellor with a voluntary organisation Nari Sewa Samiti (NSS). Started as labour welfare officer in a private company and then joined NGO CASP/plan project. Thereafter, he worked with several NGOs and finally joined NSS which works for women and children welfare. As a family counsellor, his work involves counselling families from the weaker sections of society. Many of these disputes involve women being ejected from their homes. There are cases of abuse due to dowry and physical harassment. He with team provides legal and educational help for girls and women.

Sundeep Ahuja, Lucknow

MD of Royal Cafe Group and making a difference in the lives of women by being their strong ally. Holds training classes in effective mentorship for his employees. Through this, his male employees learn to take the responsibility of being mentors to female co-workers in difficult times at workplace. Holds monthly free culinary training programmes for hundreds of women and creates job opportunities. Provided sponsorship and promoted cultural forum Stree and All-India Cosmetologist & Beautician Association for training. Sponsored five girl students at Bal Bharti School. Donating over 3,000 units of blood by motivating and including the female wing of Sindh Welfare Society.

Sunil Kumar Kanaujia, Lucknow

Social worker with empathy for women’s issues. He joined Breakthrough as a volunteer in 2008 and contributed in NSS programmes and in the work of other NGOs as a theatre artiste. Became trainer in. As a singer and an actor, community mobilisation through theatre and gender training are his forte. Leading Breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh on community mobilisation issues and is actively contributing in empowering 4 lakh adolescents across seven districts of UP. Majority of participants in his training programmes have been women and girls who have been motivated and inspired to break their silence and share their concerns and stories.

Vivek Sarbhoy, Agra

An advocate and been associated with several NGO’s of the city, often supporting several women for their rights and cases, guiding them about domestic violence, imparting lectures on women rights and making women understand that they are equal to the men of the society. Provided free and friendly advices to women. Helped a middle-aged lady from Delhi who lost her mother and sister. Her property was confiscated, she was framed and put behind bars. Got her free from all the cases and compelled the culprits to pay the amount to the female. Done LLB and MBA.

Shachindra Bharti, Lucknow

Started his journey as a teacher, works as a principal in a rural school, serves the cause of Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao. Encouraged and supported his wife Sonia Bharti, to become a successful entrepreneur and established an all-women managed organisation. As a result of his support and planning, my play school has grown up exponentially. The school is running at two locations in Rajajipuram area. He has also supported the causes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, teaching girls from poor background on very nominal fees and free of cost in many cases.