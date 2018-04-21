HT Woman 2018: Young Society Leaders

Young Society Leaders-The award is for youngsters(15-25 years), who are striving to bring change to the society.It is for those who, in addition to their studies or jobs, have taken up the challenge to work for the good of all.

Know your nominees..

Alisha Raghav, Agra

Alisha Raghav is a 15-year-old budding artist who also creates awareness on social issues.

Alisha started painting her thoughts on social issues at the age of 10. She has used her creativity to create awareness on topics like environment protection, water conservation, energy conservation, save girl child, global warming, Swachh Bharat, cyber crime, heritage of India, Indian army and pollution control.

She has received more than 70 prizes at national, international and state level competitions in the last two years.

Arti Sahu, Rae Bareli

Arti Sahu, 24, is on a mission to empower rural schoolchildren and adolescent girls as agents of social change.

Arti was drawn towards serving rural communities and joined an organisation that works on eliminating preventable deaths of mothers and children.

In the last two years, she has mobilised over 6,000 children across 200 villages in Rae Bareli to spread awareness on hand washing, bringing schools, health workers and families on a common platform and touching the lives of 8,000 pregnant women and mothers.

Esha Singh, Agra

Passionate about writing and delivering talks. Writes for Amrit Vidya Mandir, which is associated with an NGO ‘Ek Pahel’. The organisation works for empowering girls and educating people who are deprived of basic needs. Takes sessions to spread awareness on waste management. She plans to work for two more NGOs – Dreams and Aryashree – which are working for the promotion of youth and empowerment of girls. She is committed to using her knowledge and skills to help the needy gain confidence and get opportunities that can help them lead a comfortable and respectable life.

Naziya Khan, Agra

I had saved a girl of class 2 from being kidnapped and opposed for 40 years, old anti social elements and also stopped activities like gambling, SATTA , Drugs and Bookies. Now these anti-social activities have come to an end, but still my family and i are in danger. I got honored with 40 awards by state government and Indian government for my bravery and endurance. I am known as the social service worker everywhere. I encourage women and teach them to be brave and courageous. I do so in the interest of my own country.

Sadia Rafique, Lucknow

Youngest corporator from Lucknow , set for a career in politics. Elected as an independent candidate from Tilaknagar ward, Lucknow. “When my voters came to know that I am studying, they encouraged me by choosing me. I have to live up to their expectations,” she says. Contributions made by her include the construction work of roads, cleaning of the gutters, the work on the issue of water, the construction of the bridge, etc. She supports financially for religious activities like Moharram, Barafaat, Dussehra, Navaratri, Holi, etc. Sponsors education of underprivileged children.

Vandana Yadav, Allahabad

A former state-level football player, works as football coach in Northern Football Academy, Allahabad. She became the first woman professional football coach of Allahabad by clearing AIFF ‘D’ Licence coaching course. Focuses on teaching girls and players from economically weaker sections of the society and rural areas. She represented Allahabad University’s women football team for six years in a row since its formation in 2009. She also served as a part-time football coach for AU’s women football team. She was also conferred Allahabad University color award for her outstanding performance as a football player.

Vanshika Gupta, Allahabad

She has taught unprivileged children and worked for animals. Formed a group ‘Raksha- Make A Difference’ to serve the society, environment and animals. Rescued and ensured treatment, vaccination and adoption of 100 animals, plans to start animal birth control (ABC) surgery in Allahabad. Set up several birdhouses. Planted trees with the Allahabad Development Authority twice. Raksha’s animal helpline number 8948798730 provides guidance and assistance. National coordinator of The Vegan India Movement, plans to educate children at different places while raising funds for these activities by selling handmade cards and craft items.

Anam Haseeb, Lucknow

Anam Haseeb, 23, is working for patients, orphans and destitute. She is core member of ‘Team with a Dream’ which provides medical aid and food in slums. She organised World Hijab Day programme on February 4. She helps people get jobs in Lucknow.

Chahat Malhotra, Lucknow

Chahat Malhotra is a 15-year-old girl who is a singer, a social enthusiast and a young agent of change.

Chahat at the age of 14 had penned down a song, ‘Sazaa- Kehti hai antaratma’, pleading justice in Aarushi Talwar murder case.

She has been organising several drives with the beggars of the city, in an attempt to know their problems and enlightening them on the evils of begging. She has also established an NGO ‘ProjectParvaah’.

Chahat has recently launched a campaign #SUNO to speak up against rapes in India.

Khwahish Kishore, Lucknow

Khwahish Kishore, a class 10th student, ardent animal lover. Was raised amidst pets, her communication with animals made her expand the circle to include the stray animals, whom she rescues, adopts, feeds, nurtures and pampers like babies. She has at present 150 animals in her ‘Animal Kingdom’ at home, including, 20 dogs and puppies, cats, parrots, squirrels, pigeons, ducks, rabbits, Guinea pigs and more. She rescues abandoned puppies, keeps them at home, provides them shelter, food and medical aid. The residents of Mother Teresa’s Home, look forward to her visits and shower her with blessings.

Nikki Kumari, Allahabad

Youngest corporator of Allahabad Nagar Nigam (ANN). Commitment and puts efforts in addressing social and sanitary issues. Worked for personal hygiene of women and education of girls. carries out Nagar Nigam responsibilities, active in spreading awareness on cleanliness and ills of open defecation. Even as she pursues her LLB from CMP Degree College, she is also educating young girls and women of her area and many nearby slums on the issues. The young corporator also works to encourage sanitation workers of her area by felicitating them and giving gifts on special occasions for their good work.

Shalu Singh, Lucknow

Known as Chotti Neeta at Drishti Samajik Sansthan, Shalu Singh, has tried her best to tirelessly work for the kids there. Shalu brought in smart classes by placing Smart TVs all over the centre. This facilitated the special children to learn tables/alphabets/rhymes in no time. She also started some new vocational trades like quilling paper and cap jewellery, unique types of gel and wax candles, jute bags and mats, glass and wood engraving, pyrography and more. She is also providing pistol training to the girls. Shalu has been instrumental in preparation of an Olympic standard indoor shooting range at the centre which is one of its kinds in the country.

Ankita Bajpai, Lucknow

Being a dancer and a social activist, she is the brand ambassador of children’s helpline, Lucknow 1098 and the brand ambassador of Ladli Foundation of Delhi. She has helped to provide skills like dancing, skating and painting to the underprivileged children at slums. With the child helpline team, she has spread awareness about child rights, child abuse and child violence among school students by performing nukkad natak and informing about child helpline number. She has had a world record of 24 hours dance and a world record of 8 hours dance under water. She was awarded by Yogi Adityanath and received other laurels.



Chhaya Pandey, Lakhimpur

Works for the women and girls, who need encouragement, education and awareness about social isssues. Chhaya says, “In my college, a social outfit Prayas organized a programme to promote girls’ education and their role in keeping the society clean. I was attracted to the organization owing to its mission and objectives, I was a part of it,” she said. “My association with Prayas has given me an opportunity to do something for women and girls”, said Chhaya. She added “Now, I approach to focus on education of girls and make them aware of their rights and responsibilities.”

Megha Nandi, Lucknow

Works with Awadh Queer Pride committee and has hosted Awadh Pride walks, flashmobs and several LGBTQIA events . She is founder Darvesh Yadavendra. Works in highlighting lesbian and bisexual women’s issues as well as LGBTQ youth work. Spreads awareness towards homosexuality and the implications of AIDS. Not many LGBT people are vocal about their identity but she’s open about her homosexuality. She conducted community outreach, mental health counseling for LGBTQIA people with various mental and emotional issues. She provided crisis intervention and suicide prevention support and brief supportive counseling to callers who are experiencing an emotional crisis.

Phool Kumari Pandey, Gonda

The sight of birds dying of thirst changed Phool Kumari’s life who, with her friends, campaigned for saving birds. She also got toilet constructed in her house as ‘Raksha Bandhan’ gift from her brother. She became brand ambassador for campaign on toilet construction in her village. She dug soak pit for toilets but faced resistance. She got support from administration and hundred new toilets were constructed in her village. On March 29, CM Yogi Adityanath honoured her with Rani Laxmibai award.

Shruti Mehrotra, Lucknow

An avid reader and writer, Shruti is a young blogger who has been sharing her thoughts through haywiredthoughtsandstrokes.wordpress.com. She has compiled over 50 stories for a kids’ magazine ‘Primary Plus’.She won recognition at Quality Youth Summit in Mauritius recently, Shruti also displayed her exemplary skills of research, diplomacy and leadership at NLU International Model United Nations Conference. Shruti is all set to represent India on issues related to women empowerment and quality literacy for the masses at ICSQC, Dhaka, Bangladesh in May 2018. She is looking forward for a career in mass communication.

Anvi Ahuja, Panipat

At a delicate age of 16, Anvi decided to be a medium of change. Aditi Gupta’s Ted Talk stirred her and made her realize what she really wanted to do! This marked the beginning of her journey and gave me the courage of taking up the initiative of making the society aware about menstruation and its taboos.

She started out by organising workshops in schools and later her passion led her to establish an organisation ‘Nazariya Foundation’.

Overcoming hurdles, she has managed to conduct 35 workshops with a footfall of around 2,500 till now.

Damini Mahaur, Agra

She was followed by two inebriated youth on a motorcycle. They first made gestures at her and started stalking. They kept following her she took a picture of the bike, but it was a fake number. Reaching home, she started posting pictures and wrote about the incident on Facebook, police officers from 1090, contacted her and caught the culprits immediately. As per her, stalking is the beginning of rape and she wants every woman to take action on stalking. Damini Mahaur is an example for those women who suffer and yet do not take an action.

Moni Kannaujia, Lucknow

Championed the cause of girls’ education by producing over 1,000 quality video lessons which are available free of cost on the internet. Leads Content Production at Study Hall Educational Foundation’s outreach unit. She comes from a low income family, beaten odds to become a role model in her community. Records critical dialogues between students and teachers that are part of SHEF’s feminist curriculum. These videos are used in 700 government schools in the state. Additionally, Moni manages a YouTube channel for these video lessons that has over 21,000 subscribers and 3 million views.

Pooja Shahi, Deoria

Made headlines for having created her own company “Deoria Designer Private Ltd” which markets its handmade jewelries in global market besides, providing jobs to 40 rural women. Started with preparing macrame products including TV covers, baby swings, sofa covers to support her, learning through internet. In an NGO, she learnt jewelry making and started her own venture. Later, IIT Kanpur’s SIDBI incubation center granted her 15 lakhs for skill development. She has won accolades for her contribution and has also been honoured for her achievements.

Shubhi Jain, Lucknow/Goa

Executive member of NGO ISHPROM, spreads awareness on various social issues especially related to alcohol and drug abuse. Fights against the menace of tobacco, drugs and alcohol abuse. She has taken up this social cause as her additional mission of life to save young lives. Organizes motivational lectures, camps, rallies, poster and slogan competitions. Passion for social reforms motivated her to write various poems. Her poetry book, ‘Through My Eyes – An Anthology’, was released in 9th National Book Fair, 2011 when she was just 14.