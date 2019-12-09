Human Rights Day: Social activists must be politically active too, says Bezwada Wilson

lucknow

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 23:01 IST

To observe the Human Rights Day, around 200 social workers and activists from various parts of the country gathered at the Bhartendu Natya Academy in Lucknow on Monday and participated in the two-day programme -- ‘Hamari pahal, hamara dakhal’ (Our initiative, our intervention). The event began on a musical note with songs of equality and an inclusive India.

The Human Rights Day is observed across the world on December 10 every year.

Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and activist Bezwada Wilson inaugurated the programme by cutting the ribbon.

Speaking at the event, Wilson said, “The direction of changes envisioned for the nation is being diverted now, with atrocities against dalits, adivasis and minorities on the rise. In these conditions, it is important to put up a united struggle. All social activists are required to be politically active too, as politics controls us and we need to learn to change that.”

Wilson is one of the founders and the national convenor of the ‘Safai Karmachari Andolan’, an Indian human rights organisation that has been campaigning for the eradication of manual scavenging.

Welcoming the gathering, regional manager of Oxfam India, Nand Kishor, said, “This programme is in honour of all the activists who are working towards a more equal society.”

A photo exhibition on the struggles of social workers was the highlight of the day. Apart from that, theatre and multimedia presentations were also included on the first day of the programme.

Through the presentation -- ‘Azadi ke bahattar saal, bahattar kissey, bahattar sawal’ -- artistes showed the struggles, inequalities and discrimination faced by various sections of the society.

Also shown was a scientific story on the evolution of the world and the freedom movement.

Ananya Gupta presented a powerful ‘kathak’ performance on the issue of gender discrimination, while Shubham Tiwari-directed play ‘Constitution’ was also staged on the occasion.

Apart from the various cultural performances, a discussion on preparing a statewide road map for furthering the cause of safeguarding human rights was also held.