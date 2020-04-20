Human sacrifice: Man kills two-year-old daughter in Muzzaffarnagar

lucknow

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:08 IST

MEERUT In a barbaric case of human sacrifice, a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his two-year-old daughter on the advice of a tantrik in Kakrauli police station area of Muzzaffarnagar on Sunday night, police said.

After filing an FIR, both the accused have been arrested. The body of the victim was also recovered, buried in a nearby field and has been sent for a postmortem examination, police said.

Ram Mohan Sharma, circle officer Bhopa, said, “On Sunday, at around 10 pm, accused, Wajid son of Khursheed, strangulated his two-year-old daughter Tarannum to death while other family members were sleeping. He then slit her throat with a sharp object and buried the body in a nearby field.”

“At around 11 pm, victim’s mother, Rehana, filed a complaint at Kakrauli police station. Police soon arrested Wajid from his residence and recovered the body. However, the accused tantrik managed to flee. He was later arrested,” police said.

The main accused and father of the girl, Wajid, was working as a labourer at a brick kiln in Khaikheda in Kakrauli police station area and was residing in a nearby area along with his wife Rehana and five children- three daughters and two sons.

Another labourer at the brick kiln Irfaan (28), son of Rafeeq, who also works as a part-time tantrik has been identified as another accused in the incident.

According to the police, during interrogation Wajid said that there were disputes going on in his family for many months. When he discussed it with his tantrik friend Irfaan, he advised him to sacrifice his daughter to maintain peace among the family members.

“Wajid later said that the Tantrik has asked him to organise only a ‘hawan’ at his residence for peace. He murdered his two-year-old daughter as she reminded him of his past girlfriend,” police said quoting Wajid.

Police also said that Wajid is continuously changing his statements and there is a possibility that he had murdered his daughter out of frustration.

Police said that FIR was registered against Wajid and tantrik Irfaan under the charges of murder.