I am hardly getting free time: Amit Mishra

lucknow

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:42 IST

Ten years after singer Amit Mishra left Lucknow for greener pastures, has he got an opportunity to stay for such a long time in his hometown. “More than staying home with my parents and cousin, I am happy that my family is relieved that I am in front of them. Else, they would have been very worried,” said the ‘Bulleya’ singer.

On the last day of Navratri, they had ‘havan’ at home where his mother recited mantras. “I am here without my workstation so doing whatever is best possible with the given resources. I have my guitar here and repaired our old tabla myself and have started playing it again. So, with the software on my laptop I am making music and songs besides my regular riyaz,” he said.

He is using technology to the maximum. “I am learning music production software online. My vocal coaches Jaime Vendera, Marianne D’Cruz and Vinod Prasadji have sent me a session which I am preparing at home. There are assignments from my dance coach Binaisha Deshmukh that I was preparing for my stage shows. My fitness coach too has sent workouts that I am following. So, riyaz, preparing music and my dance-music-fitness training is taking my entire time. I am hardly getting free time,” he said.

And there is a new itinerary. “I am doing yog-sadhna with my mother. In such tough times, meditation does wonders. I am really enjoying and doing it with family adds another level to it,” he said.

The singer is looking forward to doing a live session on social media. He is also part of digital show ‘Desi Kalakaar’ which he is mentoring with Meet Bros and Akasa Singh.

The singer also prepared social awareness videos and audios to contribute his bit to fight coronavirus. “After talks with my friends in New York, Europe and other places, I feel we are better off and safe in India. Hope things get better soon everywhere. It will surely take some time to get back on track. But, till then, we need to be safe and follow government orders and advisories. I am missing the action but right now, I am making the most of what can be done staying at home. And, trust me…there is lots to do!”