Home / Lucknow / 'If nationwide lockdown is extended, BSP will welcome it': Mayawati

‘If nationwide lockdown is extended, BSP will welcome it’: Mayawati

Mayawati also appealed to the central and the state governments to rise above caste, religion and party politics at this hour of national crisis and keep in mind the interests of the poor, the weaker sections, labourers, farmers, etc., and help them before taking any decision.

lucknow Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Deserted view of Rumi Gate on day seventeen of the 21 day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Lucknow.
Deserted view of Rumi Gate on day seventeen of the 21 day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Lucknow.(Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)
         

If the Centre decides to extend the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will welcome the move, party supremo Mayawati said on Saturday.

“If after serious review, the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19, is extended by the Centre, then the BSP will welcome it,” she said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

 

Mayawati also appealed to the central and the state governments to rise above caste, religion and party politics at this hour of national crisis and keep in mind the interests of the poor, the weaker sections, labourers, farmers, etc., and help them before taking any decision.

 

“The Centre and state governments should act fast to save the doctors, nurses, policemen, health workers and others indirectly involved in fighting the novel coronavirus, and their families, so that their confidence level is boosted,” the BSP chief said in another tweet. PTI NAV IJT

