IIM-L showcases tech-based solution for ASHAs, walks away with top prize at national level competition

lucknow Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
As many as 1,291 teams representing 20 leading institutes of the country had participated in the contest.
As many as 1,291 teams representing 20 leading institutes of the country had participated in the contest.(sourced)
         

Students of the Indian Institute of Management -- Lucknow (IIM-L) recently bagged the top prize at a national level competition organised in Gurugram in which 1,291 teams representing 20 leading institutes of the country had participated.

The winning team showcased a solution for addressing the problems faced by accredited social health activists (ASHAs), walking away with a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh and a smartphone for each of the three members.

Sameer Wadhawan, head, human resources, Samsung India, said, “IIM-L won the Samsung EDGE Campus Programme, while XLRI Jamshedpur stood second. The theme for this year’s event was based on the premise of driving change for local communities. Participants were encouraged to address micro issues of local importance and present innovative solutions.”

IIM-L’s team, ‘Skyforce’, comprised Himshikha, Abhilash I and Nithiya CH. Apart from the cash prize, they walked away with a Samsung Note 10 Plus each.

“The team proposed a technology-based solution to address issues faced by ASHAs such as tracking, information asymmetry and manual data registration,” said Himshikha.

Eight teams had qualified for the finale after the regional rounds. The team from XLRI Jamshedpur, ‘Muppets’, grabbed the second prize by proposing a solution to overcome linguistic and cultural disparity in imparting education to tribal children using Samsung technologies.

