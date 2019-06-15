IIT- Kanpur scientists developed software for Chandrayan- 2

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-K) have developed a motion planning and generation software for Chandrayan-2, which will help the rover in its movement and guide its route on the lunar surface. It will also save energy and time required to reach the target area.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) would launch its second mission to the moon- Chandrayan-2 on July 15. The mission expected to reach the moon by September 6-7, 2019.

Prof Ashish Datta of mechanical engineering department and Prof KS Venkatesh of electrical engineering who have developed the software said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has approved the planning and mapping generation software developed by them.

They said the lunar rover software has been developed and designed in the country for the first time. “It was long due. This has enabled the country to find a place among those having the technique of making lunar rover software,” they said.

Prof Datta, who has been working on the intelligent control system, micro-sensor and bio-robotics said it took one year to develop the software based on an algorithm method.

The rover fitted with the software developed by IIT-K would trace water and other mineral wealth in the lunar surface. The rover would also send a relevant picture to the laboratory for further research and examination.

The software would be operated with a 20-watt solar battery and assist the rover in drilling the lunar surface to trace water and other chemicals inside it. Fifteen trials to trace chemical and water could be done with the help of the software, they claimed.

