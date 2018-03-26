Illegal commercial units on Lucknow Development Authority’s radar 

Commercial complexes operating from residential establishments in Gomti Nagar and other areas of the city have been identified for demolition by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

Three such units at Patrakarpuram and one at Hussadiya are on the development authority’s radar. An eatery famous for non-vegetarian food and a showroom of electronic devices are among the commercial units earmarked for demolition at Patrakarpuram crossing, said a senior LDA official.

Commercial complexes running from residential establishments at Maharana Pratap crossing in Hussainganj, Qaiserbagh and Aminabad have also been identified for demolition.

The three places are known for traffic jams, illegal commercial establishments and roadside encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors.

“The LDA has identified illegal commercial establishments for demolition in Gomti Nagar and other parts of the city for demolition. All these complexes are operating from residential establishments in violation of norms,” said MP Singh, secretary, LDA.

Many commercial complexes have come up in violation of building norms in Qaiserbagh. Among the busiest crossings in the state capital, Qaiserbagh crossing and its adjoining areas have witnessed rapid commercial expansion in the recent past.

A multi-brand garment outlet has also come up in Qaiserbagh in violation of building norms. Qaiserbagh is also a heritage zone and any kind of construction work in the area needs approval from the Archaeological Survey of India.

Illegal complexes have also come up in narrow lanes of the busy Aminabad market. For example, there is an illegal parking behind the old medicine market.

However, the development authority’s track record is poor when it comes to demolishing illegal constructions.

According to an LDA official, around 30,000 illegal constructions were identified in the past 12 years for demolition. These constructions came up in violation of approved maps for construction. But the development authority failed to demolish them fearing large-scale protests turning into law and order problem.

As per LDA’s new policy, owners of all such illegal constructions have to submit a formal application to the development authority requesting to legalise their constructions. After paying a certain amount to the development authority as compounding fee, the LDA would legalise the building.

However, the development authority has refused to give any relief to commercial units being run from residential places.

According to an LDA official, if the development authority legalises commercial activities from residential places, it would lead to mushrooming of commercial units operating from residential buildings.