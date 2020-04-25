e-paper
IMD issues ‘severe weather advisory’ for UP

The warning was sounded by the state disaster department on the basis of severe weather advisory, issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.

lucknow Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The major districts, which are likely to be affected by the thunderstorms, are Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Sultanpur and Sonbhadra.
The major districts, which are likely to be affected by the thunderstorms, are Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Sultanpur and Sonbhadra.
         

State disaster management department on Saturday issued warning to all districts of thunderstorms, lightning, accompanied by strong winds in the next 48 hours.

The warning was sounded by the state disaster department on the basis of severe weather advisory, issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD`s forecast, many parts of southern and eastern Uttar Pradesh along with some districts of central UP will experience thunderstorms and lightning for 48 hours (from 8:30 am on Saturday to Monday morning).

The major districts, which are likely to be affected by the thunderstorms, are Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Sultanpur and Sonbhadra.

“Considering the warning, we have alerted the state disaster management department to take necessary measures in order to avoid any damage to man or property,” said JP Gupta, director of state meteorological department. “We are also keeping an eye on the situation,” he added.

All district magistrates have been informed about the situation, said an officer of the state disaster management department.

District magistrate of Sonbhadra S Rajalingam said, “The district disaster relief committee has been put on alert in the wake of forecast. The committee is sounding alert at the village level. I have also advised officials concerned to provide relief to anyone, who is injured or suffer any loss due to natural calamities.”

According to weather experts, an influx of warm currents from north and moist cold air from west causes lightning and thunderstorms in the northern plains.

The lightning and thunderstorm cause heavy loss to man and property. Last year, over 50 people were killed and as many injured after they were struck by lightning, informed state disaster management department.

Beside Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has issued similar forecast for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Some southern states including some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also expected to receive rain showers in the next two days, according to the forecast.

