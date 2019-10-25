In 31 months, BJP’s vote share dips in eight seats, BSP’s in nine; SP gains

lucknow

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:16 IST

Although ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won seven of the 11 assembly seats, beside one secured by alliance partner Apna Dal (S), within two and half year its vote share dipped in a majority of these seats for which by-elections were held.

Overall, the BJP polled 35.6% votes, the SP 22.6%, the BSP 17.02% and the Congress 11.5% votes in 11 assembly segments where by-elections were held.

While the BJP increased its victory percentage from 25.84% in 2017 to 44.34% in the long-held SP bastion of Rampur, the ruling party lost almost 8% of the votes in Gangoh, 4% in Iglas, 10% in Govindnagar, 7% in Manikpur, 5% in Jalalpur, 10% in Zaidpur, 5% in Ghosi and 4% in Balha.

On the other hand, the SP not only won Zaidpur, Jalalpur and Rampur seats but also improved its performance in other assembly constituencies.

In Jalalpur, the SP secured 31.6% votes against 24.56% votes in 2017 Assembly elections when the seat had gone to the BSP. This time, BSP’s vote share also plunged from 37.15% to around 31% and ruling party BJP lost its vote share by 5% and polled 27.59% votes in the constituency.

In Zaidpur, the SP candidate secured 35.38% votes while the runner-up BJP’s vote share fell to 33.4% from 43.84% in 2017. The BSP’s vote share declined from 19% to 8.21%.

The SP also increased its vote share in Balha from 14.75% to 22.33%, Gangoh from 18.42% to 25.55% and Rampur 47.74% to 49.13%. it did not contest the 2017 poll in Manikpur and Govindnagar as it was in alliance with Congress. This time SP secured 30% votes in Manikpur while Congress’ share reduced drastically from 21.24% to 4.65%. Despite dozens of cases filed against SP MP Azam Khan, who fielded his wife Tazeen Fatima, SP’s vote share increased to 49.13% by 1.60%.

The BSP, however, failed to win any seat, even losing Jalalpur to the SP. But it succeeded in increasing its vote share in Manikpur and Iglas assembly constituencies. Its vote share in nine constituencies went down.

The Congress increased its vote share in Gangoh and Govindnagar segments.

STATS-

Party Major gains (2019/2017) Major Loss

BJP RAMPUR (44.34%/25.84%) Govindnagar (50.09%/60.88%)

SP Zaidpur (35.28%/1.73%) Lucknow Cantt (19.14%/33.07%)

BSP Iglas (33.96%/22.88%) Rampur (2.14%/25.36%)

INC Govindnagar (32.43%/22.02%) Manikpur (4.65%/21.24%)

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 21:16 IST