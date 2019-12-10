In focus, Ayodhya now looks forward to a film festival in its name

lucknow

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 16:06 IST

After frayed nerves over Supreme Court verdict on title dispute and demolition anniversary of the disputed structure, the people of Ayodhya can now look forward to some entertainment.

The much-awaited 13th three-day Ayodhya Film Festival is scheduled to begin on December 16.

The town, which has no cinema hall, will host the festival at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University.

The line-up is exhaustive and world class — 51 critically acclaimed short films and a dozen each of feature films, documentaries, Indian music videos.

The fest is being organised by ‘Awam Ka Cinema’, an organisation born in 2006.

Besides Ayodhya, ‘Awam Ka Cinema’ also holds film festivals in a few other small towns of northern Indian.

It has done film festivals in Kargil, Mau, Auriya, Etawah, Bijnore, Azamgarh, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Jammu.

The jury members for the 13th edition of the fest in Ayodhya are Valmir Tertini, film director based in Albania; Amrita Dutta Tarphe, a creative designer based in California, USA; Saajan Verma ‘Sanjay’, a film critic and film journalist; Mahua Majumder, a film critic.

The chairman of the Ayodhya festival jury is Mohan Das, a film director.

“Prakash Jha, an acclaimed Indian film director and producer, will also attend the festival,” said Shah Alam, founder, Awam Ka Cinema.

Alam claimed he founded Awam Ka Cinema in memory of Kakori martyrs of the freedom movement.

“All film festivals by Awam Ka Cinema showcase life and sacrifices of the freedom fighters through lectures and documentaries. We have also derived the festival’s logo from an ancient coin of Ayodhya region,” said Alam.

Some of the feature films at the festival will be: Idam (Abode), Tara, Hegel’s Angel, Bazkir Looks At The Birds, Seven Notes In One Tune. Documentaries: Cafe Irani Chai, The Art Of Dying, Open Doors, Big Social Nomad. Short films include Apple, Democracy, Biscuit, Woh Pal, The Journey of Azad, The Tea At The Bottom Of the Teapot.

The festival is open for all, free-of-cost.