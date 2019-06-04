Indira Gandhi’s statue covered with black veil in UP, Congress protests

Some unidentified people covered a statue of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with a black veil at a park in Gola town of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Morning walkers saw a black cloth covering the face of late Indira Gandhi’s statue. As word spread, Congress leaders assembled there to protest and demanded an inquiry.

Vipul Gupta, who described himself as state secretary of Youth Congress, said, “I, along with some other Congressmen, reached the spot and registered our protest against disrespect to the late prime minister’s statue.” He said after he informed the Gola police, they rushed to the spot and removed the black cloth.

“The statue was garlanded to restore its dignity following which the matter was settled,” Gupta said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) reacted strongly to reports about the incident. State Congress president Raj Babbar targeted the Yogi Adityanath government for the incident, saying even the memorials of those who laid down their lives for country were not safe under the current regime in the state.

Photo

HT 03LKP- Gola policemen and Congress workers inspecting the statue of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Monday.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 09:17 IST