Investors will get secure, friendly environment in UP, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government would provide a secure and investor-friendly atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a programme organised to felicitate 1,100 investors who have signed MoUs with the government, the CM said the BJP government created a conducive environment for investment in UP within 11 months of its rule.

Yogi said since early morning he had been attending sessions organised by various departments to interact with investors.

Infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Anup Chandra Pandey said, “I thank investors for saving my job. The turnout of investors has ensured that I will get good entry in the annual confidential report (ACR).”

Terming the UP Investors’ Summit as the biggest meet in the country, Pandey said 20 union ministers participated in the summit. “On the opening day of the summit, the state government had planned registration of 2,300 investors but it touched the 9,000 mark,” he said.

“When the state government planned to hold the investor summit, we hoped of MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore with various companies. However, the figure touched Rs 4.50 lakh crore mark on the very first day,” Pandey said.

He said the state government had planned nine sessions in the two-day meet but when the programme got rolling it increased to 25.

“The investors’ summit was unique in the sense that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event and President Ram Nath Kovind was the chief guest of the closing ceremony,” he added.

Pandey said the establishment of international airport on western and eastern dedicated corridor connecting Mumbai and Kolkata ports with Delhi, announcement by union railway minister Piyush Goyal on setting up of three factories in UP were the highlights of the penultimate day of the summit.