Home / Lucknow / Iranian leader’s envoy meets maulana Kalbe Sadiq’s family

Iranian leader’s envoy meets maulana Kalbe Sadiq’s family

Shia cleric, scholar and educationist, Maulana Kalbe Sadiq passed away on November 25 after prolonged illness.

lucknow Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 12:31 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Kalbe Sadiq was also a vice president of Muslim personal law board.
Kalbe Sadiq was also a vice president of Muslim personal law board. (HT Photo)
         

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s representative maulana Mahdi Mahdavipour visited Shia cleric maulana Kalbe Sadiq’s home to pay tribute to the Islamic scholar, who breathed his last on November 25.

Najmul Hasan Rizvi, son in law of maulana Kalbe Sadiq, while confirming the visit of Maulana Mahdi, said that it was a personal visit by Mahdi, who was there to offer condolences on Sadiq’s death.

“Ayatollah Khamenei sahib had a very good understanding with my father-in-law. It’s out of that understanding that he had sent his representative maulana Mahdi to meet the family members out of courtesy,” said Rizvi.

He said maulana Mahdi had also visited the family on the day of the funeral of maulana Kalbe Sadiq.

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, 83, breathed his last on November 24 at Era Medical College in Lucknow. He was suffering from colorectal cancer, pneumonia and other ailments.

