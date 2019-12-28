It took a scooty ride and march on foot for Priyanka to dodge UP cops

lucknow

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 21:18 IST

Reaches ex-IPS officer’s residence despite police bid to stop her

Despite multiple attempts to stop her, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra managed to dodge Lucknow cops to reach the Indiranagar residence of former IPS officer-turned-activist SR Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city last week.

High drama was witnessed near the 1090 crossing as the police tried to stop Priyanka. She objected to the manner in which the police stopped her there. Later, she walked several kilometres and then rode pillion on a party worker’s scooty to reach the former IPS officer’s residence, where she met his family members.

“They caught me by the neck. I have come riding on a Scooty. I was not being allowed to come to SR Darapuri’s place, who was speaking up for non-violent protests. His wife is ill and she was crying. I fell down. I was pushed by a policewoman…But I continued,” said Priyanka, asking, “Why is all this happening?”

UPCC spokesman Ashok Singh said, “A deputy superintendent of police rank woman officer tried to block Priyanka’s vehicle using a police vehicle. She was pushed by a policewoman. She walked about eight kilometres and rode pillion on a party worker’s scooty to reach Darapuri’s residence.”

Gomti Nagar police station’s circle officer Santosh Singh said Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy was stopped because it was not following the pre-scheduled route.

“When enquired, they refused to reveal where they were headed and so, as per protocol, their vehicle was stopped,” Singh said.