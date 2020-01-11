Kannauj tragedy: ‘Ill-fated bus was operating in violation of rules’

lucknow

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 20:30 IST

The ill-fated private double-decker bus that turned into a fireball after colliding with a speeding truck killing 11 people and injuring many others in Kannauj on Friday night was flouting permit conditions, said a transport department official.

Though the bus had an all-India permit but it was a contract carriage permit and not the stage carriage one.

A vehicle with a contract carriage permit carries passengers for hire or reward and is engaged under a contract for the use of such vehicle with the names of passengers mentioned and operates from one point to another without stopping to pick up or set down passengers not included in the contract.

This bus, however, had passengers boarding from different locations against tickets issued individually to them for different destinations—something only a stage carriage is permitted to do.

Regional transport officer, Kanpur, RK Singh in his preliminary report sent to the transport headquarters in the state capital on Saturday has admitted the bus had an all-India contract carriage permit. The RTO said it appeared the two vehicles collided near an accident-prone spot due to low visibility resulting from fog.

The deadly accident has brought to the fore the rampant illegal operation of vehicles across the state.

As per rules, no state carriage can operate on nationalized routes that are reserved for UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), a government owned transporter.

“But what is happening is that hundreds of private buses with contract carriage are operating as stage carriage on nationalized routes all over the state with impunity,” said sources.

It is alleged that the luxury private buses openly book seats online for passengers in violation of permit conditions but the authorities turn a blind eye to the powerful and well-connected transporters.

According to sources, only a few meters away from the UPSRTC’s Alambagh bus station in the state capital, private operators have set up their luxury offices and AC lounges to book tickets for Volvo and sleeper buses for Delhi.

“Their touts remain present outside the UPSRTC bus stations to lure passengers to the private buses that also charge less fare than what the UPSRTC charges,” sources said, adding that “Interestingly one of these private operators also provides taxies to the UPSRTC officials under a formal contract after the corporation phased out its staff cars.”